Domestic markets are likely to come under pressure again on Friday, at least in early part of the session, despite both foreign portfolio investors and domestic funds, started to accumulate shares.

According to analysts, global sentiment is extremely weak, especially from the US, as the stocks suffered following US Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester hawkish comments that there is a compelling case for rolling out another 50 basis-point interest-rate hike earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 tumbled 1.2-1.8 per cent.

Tracking the US, stocks in the Asia-Pacific region slipped between 0.2 and 0.9 per cent.

SGX Nifty at 17,790 indicates that Nifty is likely to lose the hard-fought 18,000-mark once again. Besides, global sentiment, lack of positive triggers will keep market under pressure, said experts.

According to analysts, the return of foreign portfolio investors, who have stepped up their buying in cash segment, is likely to keep domestci markets in the range. 4

FII’s have trimmed some of their short positions and hence, this trigger should lead the markets higher in the short term, said Ruchit Jain of 5Paisa.com.

According to analysts, Q3 results were largely subdued. “Corporate earnings were below our expectations during the quarter dragged by commodities while financials and auto held the fort. Broad-based slowdown in Consumption, both Staples and Discretionary, also hit corporate earnings,” said Motilal Oswal Financial in a study.

“We have pruned our FY23E Nifty EPS by 1% to ₹812 (earlier: ₹820) due to notable earnings downgrade in the Metals stocks. We now expect Nifty EPS to grow 11.6% in FY23. Our Nifty EPS for FY24E remains largely unchanged at ₹993, as downgrades in Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and JSW Steel are offset by upgrades in ONGC, SBI, Tata Motors, and Coal India,” it further said.

Now, in spite of the intraday volatility the short term trend remains positive and hence, traders should look for buying opportunities from a short term perspective, advised Ruchit Jain. “Nifty has already seen a breakout and pullbacks could be a good opportunity to form long positions. The Bank Nifty index has not seen a catch up move so far and it has not yet surpassed its Budget day high whereas Nifty has. So it would be important to see the follow up move but eventually if the Nifty trends higher then sooner or later this space too should see positive momentum,” he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit