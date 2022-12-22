Domestic markets are likely to open on a strong note, thanks to firmer bounce back globally. According to analysts, though the threat of Covid resurgence affecting the sentiment, global markets mainly recovered, mainly on account of technical pull back.

Investors will remain cautious, as the signals emanating from China appear worrisome, they added.

SGX NIfty at 18,350 indicates a gap-up opening of about 75 points for NIfty, as NIfty futures on Wednesday closed at 18,275. Asian stocks markets are up in early deal on Thursday in the region between 0.3 -1.3 per cent. Overnight, the US stocks closed 1.5 per cent higher.

The US stocks rallyied after consumer confidence bounces back and on strong earnings by Nike and FedEx, said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, The Americas OANDA. The economy is still headed towards a recession, but the consumer continues to show signs of resilience which could delay a significant tumble for equities, he cautioned.

Negative cues

Analysts expect domestic markets to remain in corrective phase, after a strong run in the recent times.

According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com, “The market had a sharp cut on Wedneday post the news of rising Covid cases in China; but irrespective of the news flows the data had already pointed towards probability of a short term corrective phase.”

“The FII’s had about 76 per cent of positions on the long side on December 1 which had gradually reduced to below 60 per cent and in this week they formed fresh short positions as well which trimmed their long positions to below 50 per cent. This means that they have more short positions now in the index futures and such scenarios historically have led to market corrections,” he added.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, given the concern over the resurgence of pandemic once again along with recessionary fear, we expect market volatility to continue. In the meantime, investors would monitor US existing home sales data to be released today followed by GDP data of US and UK on Thursday.

India VIX jumped sharply by 13 per cent to above 15 zones. “As a result, covid sensitive sectors like pharma and diagnostic were in limelight and are expected to remain in momentum. On the other hand, sectors like Travel and tourism, hotels, airlines, entertainment and retail sectors may witness some pressure,” he further said.

