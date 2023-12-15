The markets experienced a positive start on Friday, The NSE nifty was up by 0.34 per cent or 71.70 points to 21,254.40 while the BSE sensex was up by 0.32 per cent or 226.07 points to 70,740.16 at 9.30 am.

A total of 2,797 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which, 2,081 advanced, while 795 declined and 103 stocks remained unchanged. As many as 206 stocks hit a 52 week high and 9 stocks hit a 25 week low.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Market is likely to consolidate after the run up in the first half of this month. Positive news flows and buy on dips can keep the market resilient. The strongest tailwind for the market now is the sharp dip in the US bond yield (the 10-year is around 3.95 percent) triggering large capital flows to emerging markets like India.

Since large cap financials and IT are reasonably valued and have been FIIs favourite sectors, these segments will continue to do well. Retail exuberance is keeping the broader market buoyant, but valuations here are moving into bubble territory. At high valuations, these segments are vulnerable to sharp correction. Even while remaining invested, investors should exercise caution.”

Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am include Hindalco (2.74%); JSW Steel (2.17%); UPL (2.03%); Tata Steel (1.82%); Infosys (1.74%). Major losers include, HDFC Life (-2.20%); Nestle India (-0.62%); Axis Bank (-0.61%); Kotak Bank (-0.36%); SBI Life (-0.30%)

BSE MidCap (0.25 per cent) and BSE SmallCap (0.63 per cent) indicated gains.