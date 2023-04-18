Domestic markets are likely to open on a flat note with negative bias. With the results season so far having been either on expected or lower than expected lines, bullish participants are awaiting fresh cues, analysts said. While global cues are mixed, domestic macro data on the inflation front appears good. Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) declined further to 1.34 per cent (Provisional) for March 2023 as against 3.85 per cent recorded in February 2023.

Analysts expect the market to move in a sideways mode in the near term, before taking a clear cut direction.

According to Ruchit Jain, FIIs continued to cover their short positions and some longs as well, and thus, their ‘Long Short Ratio’ has increased to around 39 per cent. “Looking at the data, we continue to advise a ‘buy on dip’ for the benchmark, while, from a short-term perspective, one can look for stock specific opportunities at current levels too,” he added.

SGX Nifty at 17,730 indicates a gap-down opening of about 50 points for Nifty futures. Though major benchmarks closed firm in the US, equities across China, Australia, Korea and Taiwan are down, even as the Nikkei of Japan remained firm.

Risk of further US tightening

Stocks are wavering as the risk of more tightening grows after New York factory activity recovered and as the too-good-to-be-true start to the earnings season continues, said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analysts, at The Americas OANDA. “Treasury yields are surging, as Wall Street is quickly realising banking turmoil risks are easing, as emergency bank loans continue to decline. Small and large loan growth is happening and emergency lending is decreasing. The mid and small banks are about to report, and while we are about to see some serious deposit outflows, the focus is not about bank solvency, but on banking profitability,” he added.

Over the near term, the trend is likely to remain sideways, as after a rally of 900 points, buyers at 17,000 would want to take some profits. On the lower end, support lies at 17,550, below which the index may fall towards 17,400. On the higher end, 17800 is likely to remain the resistance for the Nifty, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Analysts expect sector and stock specific action to continue in the short term. “Traders were seen piling up positions in PSU, FMCG, Realty, Oil & Gas and Energy, while selling was witnessed in IT, TECK, Capital Goods, Telecom and Healthcare,” said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research – Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.