Gift Nifty at 22,199 indicates a flat-to-positive opening for domestic markets on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Nifty futures closed at 21,979.55 on the NSE.

Besides global signal, analysts await RBI monetary policy outcome on Thursday. While the broad expectation is status-quo, marketmen would keenly watch the tone and tenor of the RBI meet outcome.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said that all key sectors, barring banking, are attracting buying on a rotational basis, helping the index maintain a positive tone amid consolidation. “The recent price action indicates the prevailing tone to continue and traders should maintain their focus on stock selection. We reiterate our preference for metal, IT, auto and pharma for long trades and suggest staying selective in the others,” he said.

Global cues are positive, with most Asia-Pacific equities gaining nearly one per cent in the green.

A technical analysis of the daily chart revealed a flat opening for the Nifty, followed by a sustained upward movement, forming a hammer candlestick pattern with substantial volume. This pattern suggests a bullish momentum in the index, said Mandar Bhojane, Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

“There is an anticipation that the Nifty could reach an all-time high in the next few sessions, especially as the earnings season progresses into the second week,” he added.

Currently, the 21,700 level serves as immediate support for the Nifty. On the upside, resistance levels are identified at 20,200 and 20,500. He further said that the overall chart pattern, coupled with positive market breadth and sectoral performance, indicates a favourable outlook for the Nifty, with the potential for further upward movement.

