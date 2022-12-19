The new week is likely to see a positive beginning for domestic markets, despite global stocks wobbling under selling pressure.

Analysts expect market to remain downbeat with heightened volatility, as foreign portfolio investors will reshuffle in the portfolio ahead of New Year. Experts believe with global bankers remaining committed to taming inflation even at the cost of growth markets will remain under pressure in the short-term.

“The US Fed’s hawkish stance may dash the hopes of global markets about a quick pivot to lower interest rates. The Indian market’s rich valuations still seem to be stuck in a low-interest rate world; multiples will likely de-rate over time,” said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Global markets extended their rout as the ECB and BoE followed the Fed in raising policy rates by half a per cent while maintaining a hawkish tone on inflation. The aggressiveness of central banks in combating inflation has raised concerns about the global economy’s health. Despite attempts to recoup losses, a lack, of global support pushed the indices back into negative territory”.

SGX Nifty at 18,370 indicates a stable opening for domestic markets, even as Asia-Pacific stocks are down in early deal on Monday, tracking the US markets.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com, said the INR has depreciated inspite of Dollar Index still hovering at lower levels and FIIs too have unwound their long positions in index futures due to which their ‘Long Short Ratio’ has declined from 76 per cent on December 1 to below 55 per cent now.

“Both data as well as chart structure are not optimist and hence, the markets might not be in a hurry to resume its uptrend,” he added.

