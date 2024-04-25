The revised derivative market lot of Nifty 50 will take effect from Friday. Earlier this month, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced a revision in lot size from 50 to 25 for Nifty50. The bourse had also reduced the market lot of Nifty Financial Services to 25 from 50 and Nifty Midcap Select to 50 from 75, but the changes will take effect from July expiries.

However, the Nifty Bank lot size will remain at 15.

For Nifty 50, “all contracts i.e. weekly, monthly, quarterly and half yearly expires that will be introduced on available for trading on April 26 will be with the revised market lot size,” the circular had said.

Besides this, the NSE had also revised the market lot sizes of 54 individual stocks among the 182 stocks. Of the 54 stocks, lot sizes of 42 stocks such as Abbott India, Adani Ports, Alkem Lab, Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, BEL, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, Bosch, BPCL, Canara Bank, DLF, Exide Industries, HCL Technologies, HDFC Asset, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Copper, HPCL, Vodafone Idea, Indian Hotels, IOC, Jindal Steel, JK Cement, LIC Housing Finance, L&T, L&T Technology, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, MCX, Mahanagar Gas, NALCO, Nestle, NTPC, Oracle Fin Serv, ONGC, SAIL, SBI Life, SBI, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer, Torrent Pharma and Trent were halved from April 26.

The six stocks that will see an upward revision are Atul, Bandhan Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Navin Fluorine, Polycab and Zee Entertainment which will take effect for July expiries. The downward revision of Bajaj Auto, Godrej Properties, Grasim Industries, PFC, Tata Motors and Tata Power will take effect from July expiries.