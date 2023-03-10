The domestic markets are expected to open on a weak note on Friday amidst a global rout.

US stocks plunged on Thursday, led by banking shares. SVB Financial Group, a Silicon Valley-focused financial company, disclosed Wednesday that it lost $1.8 billion following securities sales to raise funds; investors feared that this could escalate to other financial companies, too.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1.66 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq plunged 1.85 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

Fed’s hawkish stance

Analysts said the market is likely to struggle due to a lack of positive triggers. Investors are selling on every small rise keeping sentiment bearish. Besides, headwinds from global markets, especially from the Fed chair’s hawkish statements, brought in more worries.

SGX Nifty at 17,460 (at 7 am IST) indicates further pain for the domestic markets and a gap-down opening of another 185 points. Nifty March futures closed at 17,645 on Thursday. Equities across Asia are a sea of red, falling between 0.7 per cent and 1.8 per cent.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said: “Markets have been facing hurdles on the rise in the prevailing corrective phase and it’s not different this time. Mixed global cues and restricted participation from the index majors is weighing on sentiment.”

F&O data

INDIA VIX moved up 2.17 per cent on Thursday to settle at 12.72. Nifty’s Put-Call Ratio remains at 0.88. According to Choice International, the volume profile indicates the index has strong support in the 17,450-17,500 zone. On the call side, the highest open interest was observed at 17,700, followed by 17,800 strike prices and on the put side, at 17,500 strike price.

Technically, analysts said the market is in a bear grip.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said Nifty has formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart, which suggests a bearish reversal. Besides, the index has slipped back into the declining channel; however, on the lower end, it found support at the 14DMA. The trend is likely to remain bearish as long as it remains below 17,700. On the lower end, bears may take the Nifty to 17500/ 17400.