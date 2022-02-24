Nifty to open at 16,800, indicates SGX Nifty

Indian stock markets are expected to see a large gap down opening on Thursday. Analysts said with February F&O monthly expiring today, volatility will increase further, especially at micro levels, that may hurt traders more.

SGX Nifty at 16,800 indicates a gap-down opening of 280 points, as the Nifty futures on Wednedsay closed at 17,080 on Wednesday.

Global markets continue to reel under bearish pressure as Russia escalates its rhetoric against Ukraine.

"Nifty has been witnessing selling pressure at higher levels with the range shifting lower every day. Today we saw 17,200 acting as a key resistance – a level below which we could see some more downward pressure," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"While the Russia- Ukraine conflict seems to be mostly factored in by the market, other events like assembly election, commodity inflation, Fed rate hike and consistent FII selling are likely to be overhang on the market in the near term," he added.

DIIs buying more

However, what is heartening is that the increased participation of domestic investors, said analysts. In the last fews, DIIs' buy orders matched with FPIs' every penny sell orders. According to them, the commitment from domestic funds will increase in the next few days. On Wednesday as well, FPIs sold shares worth ₹3,417 crore while DIIs bought ₹3,024-crore worth shares.