Nifty to top 16,800 indicates SGX Nifty

After a prolonged slump, domestic markets are likely to open on a strong note amid positive global cues. According to analysts, technically markets are at 'oversold' zone and will see a sharp bounce back sooner than later. However, analysts advise investors not to rush into buying stocks as the overall trend still remains bearish.
SGX NIfty is ruling at 16,825 (730 am IST), signalling a gap-up opening of over 190 points for NIfty futures, which on Monday closed at 16,635 on the NSE. While US stocks slumped overnight, most Asian markets, in early morning deal, witnessed handsome recovery.
Led by Nikkei, which is up nearly 2 per cent, equities across Asia-Pacific region have gained between 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent.
According to experts, as all major negative triggers such as aggressive FII selling, Omicron fear and major global central banks indicating liquidity tightening still persist, investors need to tread cautiously. The blocking of US President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan, further clouded the bearish sentiment.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said markets have corrected by nearly 10 per cent from their peak driven by consistent FII-selling, tightening monetary policy by central banks globally and concerns over economic recovery due to rising Omicron cases. "The overall market breadth remains negative and would require strong positive triggers for changing the current negative trend. Selling pressure is intact at higher levels and any recovery or bounce is being used by traders to go short on the market. Thus, we maintain our cautious view in the market for next couple of days," he added.
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said, “The market has been in a violent decline in the short term and the overall chart pattern indicates more weakness ahead for the near term. Having moved down swiftly in the last few sessions, there is a possibility of a pullback rally from the lower levels and that could be a sell on rise opportunity. The next downside levels to be watched around 16200 (10-month EMA), which could be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks.”
Experts believe domestic support, both from institutions and retail investors, is likely to continue and that will cushion drastic market fall.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said: “The short-term structure of the market is still negative, but due to the oversold situation, there is a strong possibility of a meaningful pullback rally. We are of the view that today's intraday low of 16,400 would act as an immediate support for the market. Above the same, a recovery-based rally could continue till 16,750-17,825. On the flip side, dismissal of 16,400 could possibly open another round of correction wave up to 16,320-16,250."
