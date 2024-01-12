NSE nifty was up by 0.48 per cent or 103 to 21,750.20 points, while the BSE sensex was at 72,101.36 up by 0.53 per cent or 380.28 points.

A total of 3,200 stocks were actively traded, 2.057 advanced, while 1,060 declined and 83 stocks remained unchanged where 326 stocks hit a 52 week high and 5 stocks hit a 52 week low at 10 am on Friday.

Deven Mehata, Research Analyst, Choice Broking, said, “The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open marginally higher on January 12 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index with a gain of 40 points.

Nifty can find support at 21,600 followed by 21,550 and 21,500. On the higher side, 21,750 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 21,800 and 21,835.

The charts of Bank Nifty indicate that it may get support at 47,250, followed by 47,200 and 47,000. If the index advances, 47,550 would be the initial key resistance, followed by 47,700 and 47,800.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 865 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 1,607.08 crore worth of stocks on January 11, provisional data from the NSE showed.

After better-than-expected results from TCS and INFY, Indian stocks are poised for a gap up opening. Also, following an uptick in US inflation figures, US markets rebounded from lows and closed flat, with the DOW up 15 points. Traders and investors are recommended to buy on dips with a strict stop loss of 21500 on the closing basis.”

Major gainers on the NSE at 10 am include Infosys (6.18%); Tech Mahindra (3.70%); Wipro (3.65%); Tata Consumers (3.30%); TCS (3.14%). Major losers include, M&M (-1.30%); Bharti Airtel (-1.01%); Power Grid (-0.87%); Reliance (-0.85%); Nestle India (-0.82%)

BSE smallcap was up by 0.64 per cent and BSE midcap was up by 0.29 per cent indicating gains

