The benchmark Nifty50 index crossed the psychologically-important mark of 19,900 points and closed just 20.85 points away from the 20,000-mark, though it came very close at 19991.85 during the day.

The index ended 146 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 19979.15 points led by financials, fast-moving consumer goods and pharma stocks. Barring IT and consumer durables, all other sectors ended in the green. The benchmark shook off initial weakness to climb to a record high in intra-day deals.

The BSE Sensex was up 474.5 points or 0.71 per cent at 67571.90 at close.

BL Explainer: What does the demerger of Reliance Industries and Jio Financials mean to investors

Stocks in the broader market also ended higher, but lagged the benchmark. The Nifty midcap 100 was up 0.24 per cent and the small-cap 100 was up 0.37 per cent.

The Nifty50 has risen for the sixth straight session. The main contributors to the rise were ICICI Bank (up 2.3 per cent), while ITC rose 2.8 per cent. Analysts said that cash market volumes in the NSE were higher than average.

Sentiment upbeat

“Market sentiment remains upbeat on robust foreign flows and healthy macroeconomic outlook,” said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head, Retail Research at HDFC Securities. “Expectations of the end of the monetary tightening cycle in the US after the July policy meeting is also contributing towards higher foreign flows into Indian bourses.”

Foreign portfolio investors have pumped in $3.3 billion in Indian equities in July so far and $16.5 billion in 2023 to date.

The Nifty50 has rallied 15 per cent since April 1 and in July it has appreciated 4 per cent.

RIL results

“Strong heavy weights’ results are likely to further influence the market direction in the near term,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head, Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

He added that investors were eagerly waiting for Reliance Industries (RIL) first quarter results on Friday, “and management commentaries on the same along with further details on Jio Financial’s listing.” The de-merged financial services entity, Jio Financial Services, is set to list at ₹261.80, which was the indicative price discovered at a special trading session of RIL on Thursday.

The market is expecting the Nifty50 to cross 20,000 on Friday. Technical analysts said that the chart patterns showed no signs of “tiredness or reversal pattern building at the new highs,” and further upsides were indicated.

“The present upside momentum is likely to continue for the short term and the next crucial upside resistance to be watched around 20450....”, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.