Nippon Life India Asset Management has reported that its net profit in the September quarter was down four per cent at ₹206 crore against ₹214 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operation was flat at ₹332 crore (₹328 crore), while other income was down at ₹82 crore (₹97 crore). The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 a share and fixed November 4 as the record date. It will be paid on November 15.

Increase in AUM

Overall expenses increased marginally to ₹146 crore (₹142 crore). Tax outgo was less at ₹62 crore (₹70 crore).

The fund house’s asset under management (AUM) increased 8 per cent to ₹2.85-lakh crore (₹2.65-lakh crore), while that of equity was up at ₹1.24-lakh crore (₹1.13-lakh crore). Equity exchange traded fund asset jumped 32 per cent to ₹42,400 crore (₹32,000 crore) and other ETF increased to ₹21,400 crore (₹12,600 crore).

Asset in debt fund management was down at ₹56,300 crore (₹75,800 crore) and liquid funds were up at ₹41,000 crore (₹32,000 crore).

Inflows through systematic investment plan was up at ₹2,560 crore (₹1,880 crore) and AUM jumped 11 per cent at ₹55,500 crore. Unique investor count of the fund house increased to 3.7 crore (3.2 crore)

‘Deliver consistently’

Sundeep Sikka, Executive Director, NAM India, said the fund house aims to deliver consistent fund performance and a comprehensive product suite, including both active and passive offerings, in a dynamic macro environment. Unrelenting focus on the micro markets, robust risk framework and process-driven approach to fund management are essential pillars of the overall strategy, he added.