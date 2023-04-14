Attracting new investors

Nippon India Mutual Fund has added the highest folios of 26.20 lakh in FY23, taking the overall count to 1.96 crore. It registered a growth of 15 per cent folio count compared to 1.70 crore recorded last year.

It was followed by ICICI Prudential MF and HDFC MF which added 19.21 lakh and 15.14 lakh folios to 1.68 crore and 1.14 crore. ICICI Prudential and HDFC MF recorded a folio growth of 13 per cent and 15 per cent in FY23 respectively compared to last year, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India data.

SBI MF and Kotak MF registered a growth of 13 per cent and 16 per cent to 1.22 crore and 64.69 lakh.

Retail-focused

Nippon India MF has been focusing on growing business in smaller cities and attracting new investors. The fund house’s inflow from beyond top 30 cities increased to 16 per cent in the year ended March to ₹74,94,898 crore against ₹64,85,171 crore. Inflows from the top 30 cities jumped 15 per cent to ₹1.21 lakh crore (₹1.05 lakh crore).

Overall, the fund house AUM jumped 15 per cent to ₹1.96 lakh crore (₹1.70 lakh crore) in FY23.

Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund told businessline that the fund house has been retail-focused, with a mission to reach out to investors across “Bharat” and not just restrict them to “India.”

Growing understanding

Nippon India MF growth in smaller cities has been driven by robust digital infrastructure, better fund performance, strong risk management, and granular distribution base. Over 50 per cent of transactions from 270 cities are done digitally, he added.

Thanks to distribution channels, investors from smaller cities are maturing fast and using market dips to invest more rather than redeeming in panic. This reflects the growing understanding of market dynamics and a willingness to take a long-term investment approach, said Sikka.

New investors across different cities are preferring SIP as their first step of investment in mutual funds and about 25 per cent of Nippon India MF investors are first time SIP investors, he said.

30 city’s SIP AUM in Growth and Equity oriented schemes witnessed an increase of ₹1,98,598.54 crores in March 2023 from ₹1,95,992.12 crores in February 2023.

