Niraj Cement Structurals Limited’s shares were up by 5 per cent after the company secured two significant work orders. The first contract, awarded by Central Railway, amounts to ₹13.96 crore and encompasses the construction of buildings, overhead and underground water tanks, road infrastructure, and P-way work to enhance coaching facilities at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

The company also received a work order from the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). Valued at ₹292.44 crore, the project involves the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders, spanning from Tamenglong to Mahur (NH-137) in Manipur. This project, awarded by NHIDCL, falls under the domestic category and is slated for completion within 18 months.

The share closed 4.95% higher at ₹38.20 on NSE.

