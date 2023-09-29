NLC India Limited’s shares were up by 3.54 per cent as the company formalised a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Grid Corporation of Odisha Ltd (Gridco) for the supply of 800 MW from its proposed Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NTTPP) in Odisha. This agreement encompasses 400MW for stage-1 and 400 MW for stage-2.

This agreement marks the full allocation of NLCIL’s 2400 MW capacity for Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power Station Stage-1. NLCIL has previously entered into similar agreements with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry for power supply from the same project. The second phase of NTTPP’s 1x800 MW capacity has now secured 400 MW through the agreement with Gridco Odisha.

The shares were up by 3.54 per cent to ₹132.65 at 11.17 am on the BSE.