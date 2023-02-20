Shares of NMDC Steel will be listed at the bourses on Monday.

Last year, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) had announced the demerger of NMDC Ltd and NMDC Steel Ltd.

NMDC shareholders were allotted one share of NMDC Steel for every equity share held.

The government had demerged the PSU iron-ore miner’s steel unit. The government holds a 60.79 per cent stake in NMDC.

The state-owned company under the Ministry of Steel is headquartered in Hyderabad. It is also the country’s largest iron ore producer.

Also read DGFT seeks Steel Min’s opinion to appoint NMDC as canalising agency for mineral trade