National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has entered into an agreement for the purchase of office premises from IDFC First Bank in Naman Chambers at Bandra Kurla Complex.

The space spanning 68,000 square feet was acquired for Rs 200 crore, sources said.

“Securing office space in the premium micro-market of BKC often poses certain challenges, given the high demand and limited supply,” they said.

The central securities depository is expanding its operational infrastructure in alignment with its growth strategy and has identified Naman Chambers as the apt premise to expand capabilities, they added.

Colliers was the transaction advisor of the deal.