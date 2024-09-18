The board of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set November 2 as the record date for its 4:1 bonus share issue, announced earlier in May. The company will issue four bonus shares for each share held by its shareholders.

The record date is the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the names of shareholders who will be entitled for the allotment of bonus equity shares.

The register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from October 4 to November 2. The company will not entertain fresh applications for transfer of shares during the book closure period.

SEBI recently disposed of proceedings against theNSE and its employees in the alleged co-location case.

Last month, the exchange had filed for a no-objection certificate from the market regulator to go ahead with its IPO. All these have revived hopes for an IPO.

The NSE had first filed its documents for an IPO in 2016. This was returned in 2019 and the regulator advocated a fresh filing after the collocation matter was resolved. In 2022, the NSE once again sought SEBI’s approval for a listing.