NSE, BSE bracing for T+1 settlement cycle from Friday

The Nse and BSE are all set to launch T+1 settlement from Friday for bottom 100 stocks in terms of market value. T+1 means settlement (delivering of securities to buyers and transfer of cash to sellers) will have to be done within one day of the actual transaction taking place.

Tweak in T+1

The market regulator in September had asked stock exchanges to introduce T+1 settlement cycle from January 1, 2022, on any of the securities available in the equity segment on optional basis. As market intermediaries had raised concerns that the same security having two settlement cycles could cause unnecessary operational complexity and risk in the settlement system, SEBI has restricted the securities under T+1 to the bottom 100 stocks based on market capitalisation.

Besides, FPIs also had raised concerns of their operational problems due to working in different time zones.

So, SEBI has allowed exchanges to launch the T+1 settlement cycle in a phased manner from February 25, starting with bottom 100 stocks, and 500 more stocks will be added, based on the same market value criteria from the last Friday of March 2022 and every following month.

‘Good move’

"T+1 should be a good move making settlement cycle shorter reducing margin requirement for clients with margin blocked for just 1 day, thereby increasing retail participation and investments coming to equity markets," said Anupam Agal, Head Operations & Legal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Edelweiss Alternative Research, which had analysed the list of stocks which will be part of T+1 settlement cycle, said, "Going by our understanding of methodology, the key stocks (NSE and BSE 500 constituents) will be part of T+1 Settlement cycle only after end of November 2022".

All the current Nifty 50 constituents will only move to T+1 cycle in the last batch (w.e.f January 27, 2023), it added.

"Thus the T+1 Settlement will be a gradual process (mainly lower to higher market capitalisation) and because of the adoption of new settlement cycle, we expect no near term impact," it added.

Fixed settlement cycle

It may be recalled that prior to July 2001 exchanges had fixed settlement cycle. While the BSE had its settlement cycle from Monday to Thursday, which meant that all trades that happened between Monday and Thursday had to be settled on subsequent Fridays. Similarly, on the NSE, trades had to be settled on every Tuesday, as it had followed Wednesday-Monday settlement cycle.

However, as the fixed day settlement system had encouraged rampant speculations and margin issues, market regulator had introduced compulsory rolling settlement on T+5 basis in July 2001 on experimental basis with certain scrips and then expanded it to all scrips from December 2001. T+5 gave way to T+3 from April 2002 and it was further shortened to T+2 from April 2003.