The markets closed sharply lower on Monday as geopolitical tensions flared after the US launched coordinated airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, rattling global sentiment. The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 511.38 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 81,896.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 shed 140.50 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 24,971.90.

The strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, sparking fears of an escalation across West Asia and disrupting investor confidence globally.

Markets opened with a significant gap-down — the Sensex began the day at 81,704.07 against the previous close of 82,408.17, while the Nifty opened at 24,939.75 versus Friday’s close of 25,112.40. After an initial sell-off that saw the Nifty hit an intraday low of 24,824, both indices recovered mid-session, with the Nifty touching a high of 25,057 before losing steam.

Top Gainers

Trent Ltd. led the gainers, surging 3.61 per cent to ₹6,120.45 on continued momentum from retail sector optimism. Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) rose 3.15 per cent to ₹420.90, supported by defence order flows.

Bajaj Finance climbed 1.20 per cent to ₹915.50, while Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 0.71 per cent to ₹2,184.90. Bajaj Finserv rounded off the top gainers with a 0.58 per cent uptick, ending at ₹1,994.95.

Top Losers

Infosys Ltd. was the biggest laggard, slipping 2.29 per cent to ₹1,584.70 as IT stocks faced pressure from global risk-off sentiment. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) dropped 2.11 per cent to ₹3,583.30, followed closely by HCL Technologies, which declined 2.10 per cent to ₹1,703.25.

Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1.59 per cent to ₹3,131.75 amid broader auto sector weakness, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd. dropped 1.29 per cent to ₹2,275.10.

Market Outlook

“The entry of the US into the Israel-Iran conflict heightened tension as panic selling by investors triggered major correction in early trades,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

While defensive buying and bargain-hunting helped trim some losses during the day, the overall sentiment remains fragile, with investors eyeing further geopolitical developments and global central bank signals.

Published on June 23, 2025