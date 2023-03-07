India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday, March 7, for a public holiday.

Markets will resume trading on March 8, Wednesday.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.67 per cent higher at 17,711.45 on Monday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.69 per cent to 60,224.46 after strong economic data from the US and investment in the Adani group of companies boosted risk appetite.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.07 per cent versus the US dollar, and quoted at 81.91 per dollar, attempting to build on recent gains as US Treasury yields cooled and domestic equities rallied.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at ₹98.88, with the yield up 1 bps at 7.4262 per cent as traders awaited fresh triggers, while trading volumes were shallow ahead of a holiday.