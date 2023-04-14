India's currency, debt and equity markets, including BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will be closed on Friday, April 14, for Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The markets will resume trading on Monday, April 17.

The Nifty 50 settled up 0.09 per cent at 17,828, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.06 per cent to 60,431 on Thursday, with both indexes logging gains for a third consecutive week.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.28 per cent versus the US dollar, and quoted at 81.85 per dollar, as the greenback declined on a cooler-than-expected US retail inflation print.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.22 rupees, with yield up 1 basis point at 7.2252 per cent vs the previous close of 7.2134%, as debt auction added to supply.