There is going to be a substantial change or decrease in derivative volumes, specifically index options, going forward, the NSE chief said on Tuesday.

The discontinuance of Bank Nifty weekly expiry will contribute the most to a decline in overall option index volumes, Ashishkumar Chauhan said in an analyst call. However, he reiterated that only time will tell the exact impact on the overall F&O volumes.

As per a circular released on October 10, the exchange will discontinue weekly index derivatives contracts for Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Select and Nifty Financial Services, effective November 13, 18 and 19, respectively.

NSE IPO

Chauhan said there was as yet no visibility on the NSE IPO and the exchange was yet to receive a “no-objection certificate” from market regulator SEBI on the same.

NSE will divest a substantial stake in NSDL, along with other shareholders, through an IPO to meet a regulatory diktat, he added.

