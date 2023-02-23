The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it has received the final approval from market regulator SEBI to set up a Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment on its platform.

The final clearance was received on February 22, the NSE said in a statement.

The Social Stock Exchange segment will provide a new avenue for social enterprises to finance social initiatives, provide them visibility and bring in increased transparency in fund mobilisation and utilisation by social enterprises, the NSE said.

“To bring in awareness, we have been conducting various events and hand holding social enterprises currently at various stages of onboarding on the exchange,” NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

He also urged social enterprises to get in touch with the NSE to understand the mechanism and benefits from registering and listing on the social stock exchange segment.

Under the rules, any social enterprise, non-profit organisation (NPOs) or for-profit social enterprises (FPEs), that establishes its primacy of social intent, can get listed on the SSE segment.

