NSE IFSC, HDFC Bank join hands for US stocks trading

NSE-IFSC kick-starts trading in 8 prominent US stocks
NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India, in association with HDFC Bank, has launched trading in India’s first Unsponsored Depository Receipts (NSE IFSC Receipts). This will offer Indian retail investors an opportunity to invest in the US stocks, listed on exchanges like NYSE and NASDAQ, in an easy and affordable way.
NSE-IFSC on Thursday kick-started trading in 8 prominent US stocks such as Alphabet, Amzon, Tesla, Meta Platforms (Facebook), Microsoft, Netflix, Apple and Walmart.
March 03, 2022
