NSE indices on Thursday launched sub-category level benchmarks under Nifty Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) Benchmark.

The Nifty AIF benchmarks have been created in line with the SEBI guidelines, for each of the three AIF categories (Cat I, Cat II, and Cat III) based on performance data for the period ended March 31, 2022, said NSE.

Within broader categories, the AIFs are further classified into various sub-categories as Category I: Venture Capital Funds; Category II: Equity Funds - Unlisted, Equity Funds - Listed + Unlisted, Debt Funds, Real Estate Funds – Equity Oriented and Real Estate Funds – Non–Equity Oriented and Others; and Category III: Long Only Equity Funds; Long Short Equity Funds; and Multi Asset Funds.

NSE Indices has launched a suite of AIF benchmarks to measure and evaluate performance of various categories of AIFs, it said.