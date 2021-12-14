Markets

NSE launches Nifty India Digital Index

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 14, 2021

NSE's subsidiary, NSE Indices Ltd, on Tuesday launched Nifty India Digital Index that aims to track the performance of a portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the digital theme within basic industries like software, e-commerce, IT-enabled services, industrial electronics and telecom services, according to a statement.

The largest 30 stocks from eligible basic industries are chosen based on their 6-month average free-float market cap as on the cut- off dates at the end of January and July.

