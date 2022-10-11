NSE’s index services subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited on Tuesday launched a new thematic index - Nifty MidSmall India Consumption index.

The index includes up to 30 stocks. The stocks within the index are selected from the parent Nifty MidSmallcap 400 index based on stock’s 6 month average free-float market capitalization within the theme universe.

The index aims to track the performance of the portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the India consumption theme within the basic industries like pharmaceuticals, media and entertainment, telecom services, hotels, consumer electronics, residential, commercial projects, etc.

The companies with domestic operating revenues of more than 50 per cent are considered eligible to be the part of the index.