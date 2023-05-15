The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,067 crore for the three months ended March this year.

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of ₹1,580 crore in the year-ago period, NSE said in a statement.

The consolidated income from operations stood at ₹3,453 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, up 31 per cent from the year-ago period.

Apart from trading, the total revenue was also supported by other revenue lines, including listing, index services, data services and co-location facility, the exchange said.

Also, NSE's board has recommended a dividend of ₹80 per share for FY23.

The final dividend would be subject to the approval of shareholders.

During the quarter, NSE contributed ₹203.45 crore to the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund (CSGF).

The object of the Core SGF is to ensure that sufficient funds would be readily and unconditionally available to meet settlement obligations of a clearing corporation in case a clearing member fails to honour the settlement obligations.

"The total Core Settlement Guarantee Fund stands at ₹5,284 crore," the bourse said.

FY’23 net up 41.5%

For 2022-23, the bourse's net profit increased to ₹7,356 crore from ₹5,198 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, income from operations rose to ₹11,856 crore in FY23 compared to ₹8,313 crore in FY22.

In 2022-23, NSE said it contributed ₹28,989 crore to the exchequer of which STT (Securities Transaction Tax) comprised 21,965 crore, Stamp Duty was ₹1,987 crore, GST was ₹1,655 crore, Income Tax was ₹2,687 crore and markets regulator Sebi fee was ₹695 crore.

In the last five years, cumulative contribution from NSE to national exchequer and Sebi works out to be ₹98,268 crore, the exchange said.

