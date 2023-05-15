National Stock Exchange has reported that its net profit in the March quarter was up 31 per cent at ₹2,067 crore against ₹1,580 crore logged in the same period last year. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹80 per share for FY23, leading to an outgo of ₹3,960 crore.

Income from operations increased 31 per cent to ₹3,453 crore for the quarter. Apart from trading, the total revenue was also supported by other revenue lines including listing, index services, data services and colocation facility, said the exchange.

Settlement fund

During the quarter, NSE contributed ₹203 crore to the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund maintained by NSE Clearing. The object of the Core SGF is to ensure that sufficient funds would be readily and unconditionally available to meet settlement obligations of a Clearing Corporation in case of a clearing member failing to honour settlement obligations. The total Core Settlement Guarantee fund stands at ₹5,284 crore, said the exchange.

The net profit margins were at last year’s level of 55 per cent for Q4 FY23.

The trading volumes in cash markets recorded an average daily traded volumes (ADTV) of ₹53,694 crore, down 20 per cent, while the ADTV of equity futures dipped 3 per cent to ₹1,14,831 crore. Options ADTV was up 73 per cent at ₹47,744 crore (premium).

For the year ended March, NSE’s net profit was up 42 per cent at ₹7,356 crore (₹5,198 crore) on an income of ₹11,856 crore (₹8,313 crore).

The exchange had contributed ₹28,989 crore to the exchequer, of which STT constituted ₹21,965 crore, stamp duty ₹1,987 crore, GST ₹1,655 crore, income tax ₹2,687 crore and SEBI fees ₹695 crore.

