The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has surpassed 20 crore total client accounts, adding approximately 3 crore new accounts in just eight months, the exchange announced on Wednesday.

Maharashtra leads the state-wise distribution with 3.6 crore accounts, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2.2 crore and Gujarat with 1.8 crore. Rajasthan and West Bengal have approximately 1.2 crore accounts each. These top five states represent nearly 50 per cent of all client accounts.

The exchange’s unique registered investor base reached 10.5 crore, having crossed the ten crore milestone on August 8, 2024.

NSE Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan attributed this growth to digital transformation, mobile trading applications, and improved market access in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. He cited streamlined KYC processes and enhanced financial literacy programs as key drivers.

The NSE pioneered electronic trading in India in 1994 and maintains its position as the country’s largest stock exchange by equity turnover. It currently ranks as the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume for 2023, according to the Futures Industry Association, and holds the third position globally in the equity segment by number of trades, as per World Federation of Exchanges statistics.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit