Chennai The board of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Friday rolled back the 6 per cent increase in transaction charges for the equity cash and derivatives segments, effective April 1.

“The charges were raised in January 2021 to augment the NSE Investor Protection Fund Trust (NSE IPFT) corpus in view of certain market exigencies due to broker defaults at that time,” the NSE said.

The recaliberation and the roll back of the planned transaction charges will effectively reduce transaction charges by 4 per cent, the NSE said.

Further with objective to systematically augment the corpus of NSE IPFT, it was also decided to recalibrate the contribution to NSE IPFT from ₹0.01 per crore to ₹10 a crore in cash equities market segment & equity futures and ₹0.01 a crore to ₹50 a crore in equity options.

The transaction charge is a flat ₹375 for ₹1 crore on gross Turnover.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit