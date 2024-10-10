After markets regulator SEBI’s directive to limit weekly expiries to one per exchange, the National Stock Exchange on Thursday announced that it will discontinue the weekly contracts on Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Select and Nifty Financial Services.

The Bank Nifty will be discontinued from November 14, Nifty Midcap Select from November 19 and Nifty Financial Services from November 19, the exchange said in a circular.

However, the NSE will continue offering weekly derivative contracts for Nifty.

Last week, the, BSE announced the discontinuation of its weekly contracts on Sensex 50 (November 14) and Bankex (November 18). It will continue to offer weekly derivative contracts on Sensex.