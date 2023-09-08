National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received the approval from Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch the Options on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.

NSE had launched the rupee denominated NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment on May 15. More than 100 trading members across regions have transacted in these contracts since the launch, the bourse said in a note on Friday.

The addition of Options on Futures contracts will boost NSE’s product offering in the overall commodity segment. These contracts are designed to provide the market participants, particularly corporates, value chain participants and foreign portfolio investors with a more efficient way to manage their commodity risk, the exchange said.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to inform the market participants that NSE is planning to launch Options on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in October 2023. This is a significant step towards our aim of providing the market participants with a suite of dynamic & robust financial products. We will announce the launch date of these contracts soon.”