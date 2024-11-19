NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, is set to raise ₹10,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The fresh issue of equity shares will be available at a price band of ₹102-108, with the offer closing on November 22, 2024. Arihant Capital Markets has issued a “Subscribe for Long Term” recommendation for aggressive investors.

Investment highlights

NGEL, the largest renewable energy public sector entity in terms of operational capacity, had 3,320 MW of solar and 100 MW of wind projects as of September 2024. Its portfolio includes projects across six states, reducing location-specific risks. The company has a total pipeline of 26,071 MW, which includes 9,175 MW under memorandum of understanding or term sheets.

According to Arihant Capital, NGEL’s diversified project base and ability to deliver renewable energy solutions to public sector undertakings and corporate customers strengthen its position in the sector. Its focus on utility-scale solar and wind energy projects enhances its ability to meet India’s growing renewable energy demand.

Strategic initiatives

The company is investing in emerging energy technologies, including green hydrogen, green chemicals, and large-scale battery storage systems. Projects like the green hydrogen hub in Pudimadaka and pilot-scale battery energy storage installations at NTPC thermal plants are aimed at enhancing operational flexibility and storage solutions for grid stability.

NGEL’s approach to cost optimisation, including leveraging NTPC’s scale for procurement and adopting advanced technologies, aligns with its strategy to improve project efficiencies and reduce expenses.

Valuation and risks

The IPO values the company at ₹91,000 crore at the upper price band. The issue is priced at an EV/EBITDA of 61.3x and a P/E of 264x based on FY24 financials. Arihant Capital highlights the company’s robust project pipeline and association with NTPC as key strengths but flags valuation concerns and competition as potential risks.

IPO allocation

The issue reserves 75% for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 10% for retail participants. A minimum lot size of 138 shares has been set.

Arihant Capital notes that while the valuation is high, NGEL’s long-term growth potential in renewable energy and focus on innovative energy solutions make it a viable investment for risk-tolerant investors.

(This article was generated with AI, using analyst recommendations as the source of information, and it was reviewed by a journalist)