NTPC Green Energy, the subsidiary of power producer NTPC Ltd, has set the price band for its forthcoming ₹10,000 crore IPO in the range ₹102-108 a share.
The floor price and the cap price are 10.2 times and 10.8 times the face value of the shares, respectively. In the IPO, bids can be made for a minimum of 138 shares and in multiples of that thereafter.
The funds raised are through a fresh issue, and of the total, ₹7,500 crore will be used to invest in its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy to repay its debt.
NTPC Green Energy currently has a portfolio of 16,896 MW, of which 3320 MW are operational, and 13,576 MW are contracted and awarded.
