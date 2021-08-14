NTPC invites EOI to set up pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas

State-run NTPC has invited global ‘expressions of interest’ (EOIs) to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in city gas distribution.

The EOI follows the recent tenders floated by NTPC-Renewable Energy Ltd (REL) for a green hydrogen fuelling station at Leh, and by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) for procurement of fuel cell buses. A dedicated 1.25 MW solar plant is also being set up at Leh by NTPC-REL to power the hydrogen fuelling station.

“NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power generating company under Ministry of Power, has floated a global Expression of Interest (EoI) to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network in India,” a company statement said.

Decarbonise India

This pilot on hydrogen blending with natural gas will be the first of its kind in India and would explore the viability of decarbonising India’s natural gas grid. NTPC, with its ambition of playing a key role in India’s transition to hydrogen economy, would later take this up at a commercial scale across India.

The successful execution of the pilot will also demonstrate the decarbonisation objective along with import substitution aims under the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’.

NTPC Ltd is also keenly exploring production of green ammonia to decarbonise the fertilizer industry and possibly fulfil government’s upcoming mandate of using certain percentage of green hydrogen in fertilizer and refinery sector.

A detailed study on green methanol production at Ramagundam has been completed and the company is expected to take final investment decision in the near future.