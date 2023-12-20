Old Bridge Capital Management, a portfolio management firm expects macro events to trigger the much-anticipated fall in market next year with the valuation hitting historic high.

The macro events could be a surprising election outcome to troubled government’s balance sheet leading to rating downgrade.

Kenneth Andrade, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Old Bridge Capital Management said elections slated not only in India but also in the US and both the country’s balance sheets are stretched after spending on social projects to fight pandemic, investment on infrastructure and tackle high inflation.

Any political instability can lead to an adverse impact on market and lead to fall in valuation, he said.

In November, leading risk assessment agency Moody’s lowered the United States government’s credit ratings outlook from stable to negative, citing political polarisation in Congress.

Though Moody’s assigned the US its highest AAA credit rating, Fitch Ratings downgraded the government’s long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+ in August.

At the end of last fiscal, there were about 700 companies trading at 52-week low in India, but today we have 500 companies trading at 52-week high, said Andrade who entered into the mutual fund business recently.

Volatile markets

While corporate earnings growth is likely to remain flat at 10-15 per cent next year, he expects the earnings growth to be much faster at the mid-market segment but much of the growth potential is already captured in current share price of these companies.

Hence, Andrade added that the current high valuation risk will sustain for very long period than expected and investors will do well to find right stocks in large-cap space.

With lot of moving parts, he said the markets are going to be very volatile in the coming year and investors should wait for better opportunity to pick the right stock.

After the recent global geopolitical developments, every country is attempting to rework their supply chain closer home or diversify between two or three countries.

This strategy has benefited India and kick started private sector capex cycle even as corporates were operating at 80 per cent capacity utilisation on an average across sectors, he said.

