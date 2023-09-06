Old Bridge Capital Management, a portfolio management firm, has received the final approval from the capital market regulator to launch mutual fund operations under Old Bridge Mutual Fund.

Kenneth Andrade, Founder of OBCM, said the Old Bridge Mutual Fund will launch its maiden actively managed equity scheme soon and is committed to providing investors with long term investment solutions.

Incorporated in December 2015, the company launched portfolio management services in 2016 and became investment manager and Category III Alternative Investment Fund with launch of “Old Bridge Capital AIF” on September 29, 2017. The company is also SEC Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) since March 2019.

