The revised open offer schedule from Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) to the shareholders of Lotus Chocolate to acquire a 26-per cent additional stake will begin on March 16 and end on March 31.

The companies have offered to acquire 33.38 lakh shares of Lotus Chocolate from the open market at ₹115.50 a share at a total consideration of ₹38.56 crore.

The original schedule of the open offer was supposed to be from February 21 to March 6.

Shares of Lotus Chocolate closed 5 per cent higher at ₹194.90 on the BSE.