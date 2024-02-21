Orient Technologies Ltd has filed draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds through initial public offering. According to DRHP of the Mumbai-based firm, the IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹120 crore and an offer for sale of up to 46 lakh shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholders — Ajay Baliram Sawant, Umesh Navnitlal Shah, Ujwal Arvind Mhatre and Jayesh Manharlal Shah.

The proceeds from the fresh issue, to the extent of ₹79.65 crore, will be used for funding its capital expenditure requirements; ₹10.35 crore for the acquisition of office premises at Navi Mumbai; and general corporate purposes.

Orient Technologies has developed products and solutions for specialised disciplines across IT Infrastructure, IT Enabled Services (ITeS) and cloud and data management services. It collaborates with top technology companies such as Dell, Fortinet, and Nutanix to offer advanced solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of their customers.

The IT solution provider clientele includes public and private sectors such as Coal India, Mazagon Dock, D’Décor, Jyothy Labs, ACG, Integreon, Bluechip, Tradebulls, Vasia Janta Bank, Vasai Vikas Bank and Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (GST Mahavikas), Mumbai.

For FY23, the company’s revenue from operations increased to ₹535.10 crore from ₹467.44 crore in fiscal 2021–22. Profit after tax increased 14.35 per cent from ₹33.49 crore in FY22 to ₹38.30 crore in FY23.

Elara Capital (India) Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, revenue from operations stood at ₹266.31 crore and PAT at ₹16.39 crore, according to release issued by the company.