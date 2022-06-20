Over 2700 stocks decline even as Sensex, Nifty end losing streak to close in green

Even as the benchmark indices recovered to close higher on Monday, the market breadth painted a different picture with four stocks declining against each stock that advanced.

2,725 stocks declined on the BSE against 689 that advanced, while 164 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 574 stocks touched their respective 52-week lows, while 56 touched 52-week high.

Ten stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to five stocks that were locked in the lower circuit.

Benchmarks recover

After a weak start, benchmark indices recovered from early losses to close higher. However, the broader market continued to face pressure with smallcaps feeling the heat.

The BSE Sensex closed at 51,597.84, up 237.42 points or 0.46 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 51,714.61 and a low of 51,062.93. The Nifty 50 closed near the day’s high of 15,382.50 at 15,350.15, up 56.65 points or 0.37 per cent. It recorded an intraday low of 15,191.10.

Broader market

The Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 2.83 per cent at closing, while Nifty Midcap 50 closed 1.76 per cent lower. The S&P BSE Smallcap closed 2.95 per cent lower, while the S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.39 per cent.

The volatility index softened 1.51 per cent to 22.41.

“Positive trends in the global markets inspired domestic market to trade positively with large caps gaining the most while mid & small caps continued to trade with cuts. Prevailing inflationary pressure and concerns over policy tightening limited the upside,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Among the sectors, metals were the top laggard due to a sharp fall in commodity prices along with a fall in global and domestic demand,” Nair added

According to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, “While Nifty remained in a range, the broader markets saw a selloff as is reflected in a sharply negative advance decline ratio.”

“Asian markets are largely down as the recessionary fears sweeping the US continue to weigh on sentiments in Asia. Latest fall in metal prices added to these concerns. Stocks in Europe steadied Monday after the biggest weekly selloff since March as investors assessed the outlook for economic growth amid concerns about a wave of monetary tightening. Fall in crude oil prices has given some positive cues to markets like India and resulted in fall in bond yields,” Jasani added.

HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Wipro and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while ONGC, Tata Steel, UPL, Hindalco and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

Metals, Oil & Gas, PSU Bank under pressure

On the sectoral front, while FMCG, IT, financial services and healthcare gained, metal, oil & gas, PSU Bank and realty faced increased pressure.

Nifty Metal was down nearly 4 per cent at closing, while Nifty Oil & Gas was down over 3 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down nearly 2.5 per cent, while Nifty Realty closed nearly 2 per cent lower.

On the other hand, Nifty FMCG was up nearly 2 per cent. Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT and Nifty Healthcare Index each closed nearly 1 per cent higher.