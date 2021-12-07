‘Oversold’ market likely to bounce back

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Markets are likely to see a bounce back on Tuesday, as equities across the globe recovered sharply. As the market looks technically oversold, the possibility of positive opening is bright, said analysts. However, with foreign portfolio investors continuing their selling, the sustainability of the recovery is doubtful, they cautioned.
The focus now shifts to RBI monetary policy that will start from December 8. With the threat of Omicron virus, most experts believe the central bank to maintain status-quo stance.
The street likely to witness a volatile session as investors brace for RBI Policy Outcome slated to release this week on Wednesday, said Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, said with the economy on an upswing, led by a surge in consumer demand and ample liquidity, it was expected that the MPC would opt for gradual withdrawal of excess liquidity and a change in its accommodative stance in the December policy. "However, the looming threat of Omicron and the uncertainty that it has set in motion means that it is now likely that the committee will keep key rates unchanged. A move on the reverse repo rate, which was largely expected in December, will now be postponed to the next calendar year.”
According to Emkay Global Financial, Although a close call, the RBI will likely avoid a cliff edge in the upcoming policy with any material reverse repo rate hike. "The policy will likely again be used as a lever to prepare the markets for a gradualist approach toward normalisation. The redistribution/re-pricing of existing liquidity via VRRR tenor/quantum/cut-offs has smoothly helped the alignment of some money market rates toward the Repo rate," it said and added" "We believe the markets will still be assuaged about any premature tightening of financial conditions."
SGX Nifty at 17,032 (7.40 am IST), indicates a gap-up opening of 75 points, as Nifty futures on Monday closed at 16,957. Most equities across Asia-Pacific region are up in early deal on Tuesday between 0.5 and 1.25 per cent. However, Korea and Taiwan markets are trading flat while Chinese stocks remain subdued.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said: "Overall, we expect market volatility to remain high until there is clarity on the impact of the new virus. Also, FII selling has been pretty strong adding to the overall market weakness."
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said: "The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. The sharp downward reversal of the last two session after a decent pullback rally could open further decline down to 16700 or lower in the next few sessions. Any upside bounce from here could find strong resistance at 17080 levels".
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...