Paras Defence and Space Technologies files for IPO

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has filed preliminary papers with market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to float an initial public offer (IPO).

The offering comprises fresh issuance of shares worth ₹120 crore and an offer of sale of up to 17,24,490 equity stocks by promoters and existing shareholders, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI showed.

The company is considering a pre-IPO placement of equity shares worth ₹35 crore.

Proceeds of the fresh issue would be used to fund capital expenditure requirements, support incremental working capital needs and for repayment or prepayment of loans taken by the company.

The company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and testing of a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies’ business is highly dependent on projects and programmes undertaken by the Central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.

The company’s total income was ₹149.05 core for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and ₹37.94 crore for the six-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Its profit after tax was at ₹19.65 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and it incurred a loss of ₹13.9 lakh for the six-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Anand Rathi Advisors has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares of the company would be listed on BSE and NSE.