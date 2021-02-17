Paytm Money launches Futures & Options trading

Paytm Money, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paytm, on Wednesday said it has rolled out Futures & Options (F&O) trading for all, making the product live on both its mobile application and website for as little brokerage as ₹10.

This price disruption for F&O will benefit experienced as well as first-time traders to seamlessly trade in futures and options on their mobile and in a secure environment, the company said in a statement. The F&O platform has seamless UI (user interface) and easy on-boarding that makes F&O trading accessible and feasible for every Indian, it claimed.

The pricing is also in line with its intraday charges of ₹10, and zero for delivery.

The company said it received an overwhelming response for F&O trading on its platform with over 1 lakh requests for its early access programme.

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money, said: “Our pricing of ₹10 flat per order without any contracts or commitments brings down the overall cost of trading significantly, and makes it super transparent.

“The platform witnessed greater adoption by users from Tier-I cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Among the smaller cities that showed maximum interest were Patna, Kota and Guntur. Additionally, more than 50 per cent of users belonged to the age group of 20-30 years.”