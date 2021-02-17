Markets

Paytm Money launches Futures & Options trading

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

Services live on app and website for a brokerage of ₹10 per order

Paytm Money, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paytm, on Wednesday said it has rolled out Futures & Options (F&O) trading for all, making the product live on both its mobile application and website for as little brokerage as ₹10.

This price disruption for F&O will benefit experienced as well as first-time traders to seamlessly trade in futures and options on their mobile and in a secure environment, the company said in a statement. The F&O platform has seamless UI (user interface) and easy on-boarding that makes F&O trading accessible and feasible for every Indian, it claimed.

The pricing is also in line with its intraday charges of ₹10, and zero for delivery.

The company said it received an overwhelming response for F&O trading on its platform with over 1 lakh requests for its early access programme.

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money, said: “Our pricing of ₹10 flat per order without any contracts or commitments brings down the overall cost of trading significantly, and makes it super transparent.

“The platform witnessed greater adoption by users from Tier-I cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Among the smaller cities that showed maximum interest were Patna, Kota and Guntur. Additionally, more than 50 per cent of users belonged to the age group of 20-30 years.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 17, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.