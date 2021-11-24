Paytm stock rallies for second consecutive day

Shares of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications continued to rally for the second consecutive day on Wednesday and further jumped over 17 per cent.

Paytm is making a comeback in the stock market as it crossed the ₹1,700 mark on Wednesday morning trade.

The stock zoomed 17.27 per cent to close at ₹1,753.15 on the BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 19.73 per cent to ₹1,790.

On the NSE, it gained 17.28 per cent to close at ₹1,753.

With the rally in the stock price, the company's market valuation also went past ₹1 lakh crore mark on the BSE. The company commanded a market valuation of ₹1,13,652.10 crore.

One97 Communications stock had surged nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday also.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd on Thursday made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 per cent from the issue price of ₹2,150.

It declined for the second day in a row on Monday, tumbling 13 per cent.

Equity markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'.

.