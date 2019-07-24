Markets

PC Jeweller rises for second day

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

The stock of jewellery-maker PC Jeweller made modest gains for the second day on Wednesday on the back of short-covering and bargain-hunting. Shares of the company have been under a bear spell for quite some time on the back of offloading of stake by one of the promoters. The PC Jeweller scrip, which hit a 52-week low of ₹33.3 on Monday, soared 14 per cent on Tuesday to close at ₹37.9. On Wednesday, the stock continued its rally to hit a high of ₹40.55, before closing at ₹38.85, up 2.51 per cent over the previous day’s close, on the BSE. On the volume front, 20.69 lakh shares changed hands, against the two-week average of 8.32 lakh shares.

