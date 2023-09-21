PDS Limited’s UK-based division, Poeticgem, has acquired the brand intellectual property (IP) of Little Mistress.

In adherence to the agreement, Poeticgem will now oversee a range of brands falling under the Little Mistress umbrella. Additionally, Poeticgem will take charge of the design, sourcing, and global distribution of the entire Little Mistress brand portfolio.

Founded in 2010, Little Mistress has established itself as a destination for occasion wear, renowned for its intricately embellished designs and elegant touches in premium fabrics.

Catering to various women’s fashion needs, from bridesmaid dresses to casual everyday attire, Little Mistress is known for its production of white-label brands for high-street fashion.

The shares gained 3.68% to trade at ₹455.20 on NSE at 11 am on Thursday.