Pidilite Industries Limited disclosed receiving three orders. These orders were issued by the Superintendent at Guwahati-B-10, Guwahati-B, and Guwahati Zone-B, Assam, imposing a cumulative penalty of ₹49,592.

The penalty pertains to the disallowance of Input Tax Credit (ITC) availed under the Transitional provisions of the Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 for the fiscal year 2017-18.

The company expects a favourable outcome at the appellate level, based on the company’s assessment.

The shares were up by 0.44 per cent to Rs 2619 at 2.44 pm on the BSE.