Pidilite Industries Limited disclosed receiving three orders. These orders were issued by the Superintendent at Guwahati-B-10, Guwahati-B, and Guwahati Zone-B, Assam, imposing a cumulative penalty of ₹49,592.

The penalty pertains to the disallowance of Input Tax Credit (ITC) availed under the Transitional provisions of the Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 for the fiscal year 2017-18.

The company expects a favourable outcome at the appellate level, based on the company’s assessment.

The shares were up by 0.44 per cent to Rs 2619 at 2.44 pm on the BSE.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   